Israeli Police Killed Knife Attacker In Jerusalem's Old City - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Israeli Police Killed Knife Attacker in Jerusalem's Old City - Spokesman

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) A knife-wielding man was shot dead after stabbing a police officer in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday, a police spokesman said.

"Border policeman was stabbed by terrorist in old city, #Jerusalem. Officer taken to hospital in moderate condition.

Terrorist shot," Micky Rosenfeld tweeted.

The Times of Israel newspaper said the 19-year-old officer was stabbed in the chest. A woman was grazed by a bullet that appeared to have ricocheted.

The knife attack reportedly took place shortly before night-time prayers outside the holy Temple Mount. The area around the Muslim shrine has been cordoned off. 

More Stories From World

