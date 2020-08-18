Israeli Police Killed Knife Attacker In Jerusalem's Old City - Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 12:20 AM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) A knife-wielding man was shot dead after stabbing a police officer in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday, a police spokesman said.
"Border policeman was stabbed by terrorist in old city, #Jerusalem. Officer taken to hospital in moderate condition.
Terrorist shot," Micky Rosenfeld tweeted.
The Times of Israel newspaper said the 19-year-old officer was stabbed in the chest. A woman was grazed by a bullet that appeared to have ricocheted.
The knife attack reportedly took place shortly before night-time prayers outside the holy Temple Mount. The area around the Muslim shrine has been cordoned off.