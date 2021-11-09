UrduPoint.com

Israeli Police Make Largest Arms Bust In Nation's History - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

Israeli police scooped up a record number of illegal weapons dealers following a year-long operation in the country's Arab sector, media said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Israeli police scooped up a record number of illegal weapons dealers following a year-long operation in the country's Arab sector, media said Tuesday.

A raid on an arms smuggling ring led to the arrest of 65 suspects from across Israel and the seizure of 40 rifles, 13 handguns, two machine guns and explosives, the Jerusalem Post daily said.

The covert operation was reportedly made possible by an informer recruited in August 2020 to negotiate dozens of arms purchases starting in November of that year.

