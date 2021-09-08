UrduPoint.com

Israeli Police Nab Suspected Accomplices Of Fugitive Palestinian Inmates - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Police arrested suspected accomplices as a manhunt continues for six Palestinian inmates after their daring escape from one of Israel's most secure prisons, media reported Tuesday.

Three people were arrested, according to sources who talked to the Israeli daily Maariv. Police are also looking into whether staff at the high-security Gilboa prison in northern Israel were involved.

The fugitives are a leader of the Palestinian militia group Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade and five members of the Islamic Jihad movement.

Inmates escaped by digging a hole into a large cavity under the prison with a rusty spoon and tunneling out on the other side of the facility's wall where they were picked up by a car. The digging reportedly took them five months.

Israeli police say the men are armed and might be planning a terrorist attack. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the jailbreak a "grave incident" that required across-the-board efforts by Israeli security forces.

