Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:37 PM

Israeli Police Neutralize Palestinian Woman After Attempt to Stab Police Officer

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Officers of the Israel Border Police (Magav) neutralized a Palestinian woman after her attempt to stab a member of law enforcement, the police press service said on Wednesday.

"Israel border police officers operating near the Cave of the Patriarchs in [the Palestinian city of] Hebron neutralized the terrorist, who pulled out a knife in an attempt to attack one of the officers," the police said on Twitter.

The police officers opened fire at the woman and she is now in critical condition. No casualties were reported from the Israeli side.

