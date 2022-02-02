UrduPoint.com

Israeli Police Pledges To Take Measures Preventing Abuse Of Surveillance

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 08:09 PM

The Israeli police pledged on Wednesday to take steps to prevent abuse of authority for illegal surveillance of suspects in light of findings of a new probe into the Pegasus spyware scandal

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Israeli police pledged on Wednesday to take steps to prevent abuse of authority for illegal surveillance of suspects in light of findings of a new probe into the Pegasus spyware scandal.

In January, Israeli news agency Calcalist published an article alleging that the country's police used Pegasus spyware, which is designed to be used by the Israeli authorities to spy on terrorists, to remotely access, control and extract information from the mobile phones of citizens who are not suspects in criminal cases, including civil servants and opposition figures. After the publication, the legal adviser to the Israeli government, Avichai Mandelblit, notified the country's police chief, Kobi Shabtai, about the creation of a working group to study the accusations published by the press. After an initial verification of the facts set out in the publication, the police sent the conclusions to the legal adviser.

"During a later examination, carried out even before the creation of the investigation team, additional findings that change the state of affairs in some aspects were made.

In view of the abovementioned and in connection with the creation of the investigation team, the legal adviser instructed to take immediate measures to prevent the possibility of abuse of authority, and the police Israel will act accordingly," the police said in a statement.

It is noted that the Israeli police received an order to fully cooperate with representatives of the investigation team and provide full information about the means and technologies available to the departments.

In November 2021, the US Department of Commerce included the NSO Group, the spyware's creator, in its list of entities engaging in activities contrary to US national security. Pegasus has purportedly been used to spy on the phones of about 50,000 targets, including politicians, businessmen, activists, journalists and opposition figures around the world.

Apple later in November launched a lawsuit against NSO Group for the surveillance and targeting of the company's customers. They are also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices.

