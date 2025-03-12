Open Menu

Israeli Police Raid Famous Palestinian-run Bookshop In East Jerusalem

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

Bookshop Owner Imad while speaking to Israeli media says confiscated books are also available in Israel’s National library

JERUSALEM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2025) The Israeli police on Wednesday raided the renowned Educational Bookshop, run by Palestinian citizen, in occupied East Jerusalem.

The police arrested the bookshop owner.

According to the Israeli media, the operation was carried out without a warrant and drew strong condemnation from the human rights organizations.

During the raid, the police seized books by prominent authors including British artist Banksy, Noam Chomsky and historian Ilan Pappé. The authorities also ordered the shop to be sealed.

Located in the East Jerusalem, the bookshop is known for providing unique material on the Israel-Palestine conflict and the history of Jerusalem.

The Israeli police claimed the raid was conducted to inspect book content that allegedly disrupted public order.

However, the shop owner dismissed these allegations.

The Israeli human rights organizations denounced the raid as unjust, calling it an attack on freedom of expression and access to literature.

Speaking to Israeli media, Imad, the owner of the book shop, stated that the confiscated books are also available in Israel’s National library.

“If Israel wants to ban books, it should publish a list of which books are permitted and which are prohibited,” he remarked.

He further revealed that last month, his son and grandson were also arrested and detained for several days without any legal authorization.

Related Topics

Attack Police Israel Condemnation Jerusalem Media From

Recent Stories

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

5 minutes ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

16 minutes ago
 90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

31 minutes ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in ..

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

2 hours ago
 Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed ..

Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..

2 hours ago
instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ En ..

Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app

2 hours ago
 Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to s ..

Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions b ..

Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre

2 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’ ..

Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair

3 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation provides food p ..

International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payme ..

Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system

3 hours ago

More Stories From World