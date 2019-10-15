Israeli police release Palestinian officials

Israeli police have released the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem and a local Fatah official after arresting them and questioning them for hours, their lawyer said on Tuesday

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Israeli police have released the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem and a local Fatah official after arresting them and questioning them for hours, their lawyer said on Tuesday.

Police arrested governor Adnan Ghaith and the Fatah general secretaryfor Jerusalem, Shadi Mutour, at their homes in east Jerusalem on Monday.

They were released late Monday after being questioned about alleged Palestinian Authority activity in Jerusalem, lawyer Mohammed Mahmud said.