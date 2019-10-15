UrduPoint.com
Israeli Police Release Palestinian Officials

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:30 PM

Israeli police release Palestinian officials

Israeli police have released the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem and a local Fatah official after arresting them and questioning them for hours, their lawyer said on Tuesday

Police arrested governor Adnan Ghaith and the Fatah general secretaryfor Jerusalem, Shadi Mutour, at their homes in east Jerusalem on Monday.

Police arrested governor Adnan Ghaith and the Fatah general secretaryfor Jerusalem, Shadi Mutour, at their homes in east Jerusalem on Monday.

They were released late Monday after being questioned about alleged Palestinian Authority activity in Jerusalem, lawyer Mohammed Mahmud said.

