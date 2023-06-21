UrduPoint.com

Israeli Police Report Violent Clashes With Druze Protesters In Golan Heights

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Israeli Police Report Violent Clashes With Druze Protesters in Golan Heights

Thousands of Druze Arabs attended a rally against the construction of a wind farm in the Golan Heights on Wednesday which escalated into violent clashes with the Israeli police

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Thousands of Druze Arabs attended a rally against the construction of a wind farm in the Golan Heights on Wednesday which escalated into violent clashes with the Israeli police.

"In recent hours, the police forces have been facing violent riots involving thousands of people in the northern Golan Heights as part of a protest over construction of wind turbines in the area. The protesters throw stones, fireworks and Molotov cocktails at the police and endanger the lives of the law enforcement agents," the Israeli police tweeted.

It also said that one of the officers used his firearm against the protesters as his life was at risk.

The Times of Israel reported later in the day that four Druze and 12 police officers had been injured during the clashes.

Thousands of Druze farmers from Majdal Shams, Mas'ada, Ein Qiniyye and other local villages have been protesting for two days against the construction of 200-meter (656-feet) large wind turbines in the Golan Heights, arguing that the facilities would damage their farmlands and change the appearance of the region.

Videos posted on social media show Israeli police using water cannons and other crowd control devices to disperse the protesters. Some roads in the villages have been blocked by the police.

Last week, Israel's Enlight Renewable Energy company started tests on the first of 39 General Electric wind turbines as part of the Genesis Wind project in the Golan Heights, which will be one of the major renewable energy projects in the country. The company said earlier this year that the entire 207 MW wind farm would be ready by September. The total energy output would be equivalent to the annual consumption of 70,000 households and reduce annual carbon emissions by 180,000 tonnes.

