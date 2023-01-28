UrduPoint.com

Israeli Police Say 2 Injured In Shooting In Jerusalem, View As Suspected Terrorist Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Israeli Police Say 2 Injured in Shooting in Jerusalem, View as Suspected Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Two people were injured as a result of a shooting in the City of David, an archaeological site in Jerusalem, on Saturday, the Israeli police say, adding that the incident is qualified as a suspected terrorist attack.

"Preliminary report - suspicion of a terror attack in Jerusalem: A short time ago there was a report of a shooting in the City of David in Jerusalem. As a result of the shooting there are 2 wounded," the police said.

The suspected gunman was "neutralized" and "large police forces" responded to the scene, law enforcers said.

This is the second shooting incident in Jerusalem over the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Local media said that at least eight people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The Israel Police said that seven people were killed in the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Israel Jerusalem David SITE Media

Recent Stories

International Customs Day Forum calls for investin ..

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..

1 hour ago
 ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development works ..

ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus

1 hour ago
 What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

2 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah warns Imran Khan of foreign agencie ..

Rana Sanaullah warns Imran Khan of foreign agencies attack

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz to land in Lahore from Dubai today

Maryam Nawaz to land in Lahore from Dubai today

2 hours ago
 Court directs police to produce Fawad before it ti ..

Court directs police to produce Fawad before it till 12: 30 pm today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.