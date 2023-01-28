Israeli Police Say 2 Injured in Shooting in Jerusalem, View as Suspected Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Two people were injured as a result of a shooting in the City of David, an archaeological site in Jerusalem, on Saturday, the Israeli police say, adding that the incident is qualified as a suspected terrorist attack.

"Preliminary report - suspicion of a terror attack in Jerusalem: A short time ago there was a report of a shooting in the City of David in Jerusalem. As a result of the shooting there are 2 wounded," the police said.

The suspected gunman was "neutralized" and "large police forces" responded to the scene, law enforcers said.

This is the second shooting incident in Jerusalem over the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Local media said that at least eight people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The Israel Police said that seven people were killed in the attack.