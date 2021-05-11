TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Thirty-one protesters were arrested in the civil unrest that continued in several Israeli cities overnight, the police said on Tuesday.

"Last night, serous unrest took place, which included blocking main roads, stone throwing, causing property damage, throwing bottles, launching fireworks and attacking police officers. The events took place in the Wadi Ara settlements and the city of Haifa. The police arrested 31 suspects after the incidents," the police said in a statement.

The law enforcement agency will ask a court to extend the detention of 15 people "on suspicion of participating in serious unrest .

.. and attacks on roadblocks."

According to the police, three officers received light injuries.

A wave of violence swept across cities with significant Arab populations in the wake of the civil unrest that broke out in Jerusalem, triggered in part by a court decision to evict several Arab families from the Alshaykh Jarah neighborhood. On Monday, the Israeli police pushed protesters away from the Al Aqsa Mosque and used special equipment to disperse the crowd. The Red Cross reports over 300 casualties from Monday clashes.