Israeli Police Say Captured 4 Of 6 Palestinian Prisoners After Monday Escape

The Israeli police have captured four of the six prisoners who escaped from the Gilboa jail in northern Israel this week, the police press office said on Saturday

The first two prisoners were caught in the city of Nazareth. After first reports of escape emerged on Monday morning, a large number of police personnel and resources got involved in the search operation. All security services were put on high alert over fear that the escapees might get armed and carry out attacks.

"Another two prisoners have recently been caught in the village of Umm al-Ghanam, where they hid on the parking for trucks," the police said.

The two most recently captured escapees were 45-year-old Zakaria Zubeidi, a leader of a Palestinian armed group and 39-year-old Mahmoud Al-Arada, Zubeidi's cellmate, who was given three life sentences in Israel.

The prisoners escaped via a tunnel. After the first two escapees were found, it was discovered that a car had been waiting to pick them up after their escape.

On Wednesday, as detention conditions were toughened for Palestinian inmates, Israeli prisons saw unrest. Firefighters, recent military recruits and other security forces were called in to restore order.

