Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 04:57 PM

Israeli Police Say Detained 19, Including 2 Senior Officials, on Corruption Charges

Nineteen people, including two high-level officials, were detained on suspicion of severe financial crimes on Monday, the Israeli police said, adding that the investigation was under way

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Nineteen people, including two high-level officials, were detained on suspicion of severe financial crimes on Monday, the Israeli police said, adding that the investigation was under way.

"On Monday morning, Israeli police arrested 10 suspects, nine others were taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in bribery, fraudulent receipt of funds, money laundering, income tax offenses and other financial crimes. Two senior officials in local government are among those involved," the Israeli police said in a statement.

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, the head of a large contracting firm, a mayor of a city in northern Israel, and the head of a council in the HaSharon region were among the detained officials.

The Israeli police added that the detained officials committed offenses in influencing government decision makers in an attempt to advance their business affairs and promote the interests of stakeholders in exchange for bribes.

The investigation is conducted by officers of the National Financial Investigations Unit of the Lahav 433, responsible for investigating corruption cases and particularly serious crimes.

