Israeli Police Say Foiled Stabbing Attack In Jerusalem During Passover Holiday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Israeli Police Say Foiled Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem During Passover Holiday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Israeli police officers thwarted a stabbing attack planned by a resident of east Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Passover, the police said on Thursday.

"Jerusalem police officers have foiled a stabbing attack during the holiday of Passover. A 37-year old man from the  neighborhood of At-Tur was arrested in the Old City of Jerusalem, while wearing a mask ... after he raised a flag of a terrorist organization on the Temple Mount. The investigation found that he intended to commit an attack with a knife that he planned to take from his work," the police tweeted.

Further investigation into the attempted attack is being carried out, the police added.

Over the past few days Israeli police have reinforced security measures in the Jerusalem's Old Town where thousands of Christian, Jewish and Muslim pilgrims have gathered to celebrate key holidays of their religions. This year's celebrations are taking place amid growing tension between Israelis and Palestinians, including the dispute over the status of Temple Mount.

This year, Passover, a holiday that commemorates the flight of the Hebrews from bondage in Egypt, is being celebrated from April 5-13 and coincides with the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

