Israeli Police Say Palestinian Shot Dead At Checkpoint
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:25 AM
A Palestinian man was shot dead Tuesday at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank after driving his car "quickly" towards a border officer, Israeli police said
Abu Dis, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):A Palestinian man was shot dead Tuesday at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank after driving his car "quickly" towards a border officer, Israeli police said.
The Palestinian was "shot and killed" at a checkpoint in Abu Dis, close to Jerusalem, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.
The man "drove his vehicle quickly towards the direction of a female border police officer who was injured lightly," Rosenfeld added.