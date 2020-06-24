Israeli police say Palestinian shot dead at checkpoint

A Palestinian man was shot dead Tuesday at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank after driving his car "quickly" towards a border officer, Israeli police said

Abu Dis, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):A Palestinian man was shot dead Tuesday at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank after driving his car "quickly" towards a border officer, Israeli police said.

The Palestinian was "shot and killed" at a checkpoint in Abu Dis, close to Jerusalem, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

The man "drove his vehicle quickly towards the direction of a female border police officer who was injured lightly," Rosenfeld added.