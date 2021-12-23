UrduPoint.com

Israeli Police Say Probing Every Incident Of Vandalism At Christian Sites

Israeli police told Sputnik on Thursday that they investigate every complaint of damage to Christian sites in Jerusalem and other cities and do everything possible to find those responsible for the acts of vandalism

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The Israeli police told Sputnik on Thursday that they investigate every complaint of damage to Christian sites in Jerusalem and other cities and do everything possible to find those responsible for the acts of vandalism.

Christian leaders in Israel have repeatedly lamented the inability of local officials to curb attacks by radical groups on priests and religious sites, putting the Christian community under threat. Earlier this month, heads of churches in Jerusalem issued a joint statement warning of danger to Christians from radical groups who desecrate and vandalize holy sites and target religious workers.

"We take this seriously and condemn any damage to religious institutions in this area and elsewhere, and consider such actions unacceptable. It should be noted that every complaint received by the police about vandalism in general or against religious institutions, in particular, is thoroughly and professionally investigated to establish the truth and find those involved in this so that they bear the responsibility established by law," the police told Sputnik.

Law enforcement will continue to make efforts to ensure the security of holy places and all worshipers, the police added.

