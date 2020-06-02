Israeli Police Say Suspect Detained in Connection With Threats Against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

(@FahadShabbir)

The Israeli police announced on Tuesday that they had arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of publishing a post on social media accompanied by threats against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Israeli police announced on Tuesday that they had arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of publishing a post on social media accompanied by threats against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family.

On Monday, Netanyahu said that he had filed a complaint with the police over a series of death threats addressed to him and members of his family. According to the prime minister, he submitted a complaint against a man, "who described in detail how he plans to kill" all of them.

"The police's cyber unit detained a 21-year-old individual, who lives in northern Israel, suspected of writing a post with threats against the prime minister.

The suspect was picked up for questioning and taken into custody," the police wrote on Twitter.

The investigation into the case is underway. On Tuesday, the suspect will stand for trial in the city of Rishon Le Tsiyon.

At the same time, Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that the suspect was a soldier of the Israel Defense Forces. According to the news agency, at least three men have been questioned in relation to threats against Netanyahu and his son, Yair, over the recent weeks.

In November, Netanyahu reportedly contacted the police concerning threats against him that were published on Facebook. The prime minister asked that an investigation into the case begin immediately.