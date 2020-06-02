UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Police Say Suspect Detained In Connection With Threats Against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:27 PM

Israeli Police Say Suspect Detained in Connection With Threats Against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The Israeli police announced on Tuesday that they had arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of publishing a post on social media accompanied by threats against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Israeli police announced on Tuesday that they had arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of publishing a post on social media accompanied by threats against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family.

On Monday, Netanyahu said that he had filed a complaint with the police over a series of death threats addressed to him and members of his family. According to the prime minister, he submitted a complaint against a man, "who described in detail how he plans to kill" all of them.

"The police's cyber unit detained a 21-year-old individual, who lives in northern Israel, suspected of writing a post with threats against the prime minister.

The suspect was picked up for questioning and taken into custody," the police wrote on Twitter.

The investigation into the case is underway. On Tuesday, the suspect will stand for trial in the city of Rishon Le Tsiyon.

At the same time, Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that the suspect was a soldier of the Israel Defense Forces. According to the news agency, at least three men have been questioned in relation to threats against Netanyahu and his son, Yair, over the recent weeks.

In November, Netanyahu reportedly contacted the police concerning threats against him that were published on Facebook. The prime minister asked that an investigation into the case begin immediately.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Israel Social Media Facebook Twitter Jerusalem Man Same November Post Family All

Recent Stories

French GDP to Contract by 11% in 2020 Due to COVID ..

4 minutes ago

Wuhan Completes COVID-19 Screening, Almost 9.9Mln ..

4 minutes ago

Fire in regional tax office in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) She ..

6 minutes ago

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) ca ..

4 minutes ago

Australia floats Rugby Championship 'bubble' Down ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.