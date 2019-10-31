UrduPoint.com
Israeli Police Says Russia Extradited 2 Suspects In Petah Tikva Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:24 PM

Two Israeli teenagers suspected of committing the murder of their 20-year-old compatriot in January were extradited from Russia to their homeland on Thursday, the Israeli police said

"As a result of a police operation conducted in coordination with the Russian police and representatives of Israeli police in Russia, two suspects, aged 16 and 18, were extradited on Thursday in connection with the investigation into the murder of Adiel Torati in [the Israeli city of] Petah Tikva. The suspects fled the country a year ago when a criminal investigation into the incident was launched," the police said in a statement.

According to the police, the suspects initially fled to the Ukrainian city of Uman and then crossed into Russia.

Michael Zingerman, the spokesperson for the Israeli police force, praised the high level of cooperation between the Russian and Israeli law enforcement officers.

Both teenagers were taken to Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday morning. According to forensic investigators, the murder was committed after the suspects drank alcohol and took drugs together.

