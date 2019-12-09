UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Police Searching For Vandals Who Damaged 40 Cars In East Jerusalem

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 03:01 PM

Israeli Police Searching for Vandals Who Damaged 40 Cars in East Jerusalem

Israeli police are investigating acts of vandalism that took place in the Arab quarter of Jerusalem, with at least 40 vehicles being damaged, police said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Israeli police are investigating acts of vandalism that took place in the Arab quarter of Jerusalem, with at least 40 vehicles being damaged, police said on Monday.

"At least 40 vehicles and [various] building walls were vandalized in [East] Jerusalem's Shuafat neighborhood.

Police are investigating the incident," Israeli police said in a statement, specifying that the disruption occurred on Sunday night.

According to the Times of Israel, the vehicle tires were slashed and graffiti was sprayed on city walls.

Related Topics

Police Israel Vehicles Vehicle Jerusalem Sunday Arab

Recent Stories

Over 1000 graduates to receive degrees at 10th DUH ..

2 minutes ago

PPP Lawmaker demands increase in sugarcane price

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

Turkey Intercepts Almost 3,250 EU-Bound Migrants O ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey Not in Hurry to Buy Fighters From Russia, H ..

4 minutes ago

Inter-College girls Netball championship underway

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.