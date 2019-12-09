Israeli Police Searching for Vandals Who Damaged 40 Cars in East Jerusalem

Israeli police are investigating acts of vandalism that took place in the Arab quarter of Jerusalem, with at least 40 vehicles being damaged, police said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Israeli police are investigating acts of vandalism that took place in the Arab quarter of Jerusalem, with at least 40 vehicles being damaged, police said on Monday.

"At least 40 vehicles and [various] building walls were vandalized in [East] Jerusalem's Shuafat neighborhood.

Police are investigating the incident," Israeli police said in a statement, specifying that the disruption occurred on Sunday night.

According to the Times of Israel, the vehicle tires were slashed and graffiti was sprayed on city walls.