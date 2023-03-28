UrduPoint.com

Israeli Police Separating Protesters, Supporters Of Judicial Reform To Prevent Clashes

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 12:50 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Israeli police have separated people protesting in Tel Aviv against the controversial judicial reform from supporters of the Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also took to the streets on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu and Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir agreed that the adoption of the controversial judicial reform should be postponed to the Knesset's summer session amid mass demonstrations in the country.

However, on Monday evening, opponents and supporters of the reform gathered in central Tel Aviv, carrying flags and banners and exchanging insults, the correspondent reported. The protesters were once again attempting to block the Ayalon Highway, the correspondent added. Police, in turn, have installed barriers, trying to prevent clashes between the opposing groups.

On Monday, the Haaretz newspaper reported, citing police sources, that at least 80,000 people had gathered at the building of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem to protest against the reform.

In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.

Protests against the reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks, escalating late Sunday night after the prime minister dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over his opposition to the judicial reform.

