Israeli Police Shoot 2 Knifemen After Attack on Officer in Jerusalem

TEL-AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) AVIV, August 15 (Sputnik) - Two men were shot in Jerusalem 's Old City on Thursday after launching a stabbing attack on an officer, the Israeli police said.

"Two suspects used cold weapons to attack a police officer.

.. Other officers fired in response and neutralized them," the statement reads.

The policeman was moderately injured. One attacker died and the other was critically wounded and taken to a hospital, according to The Times of Jerusalem.