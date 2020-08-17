Israeli police shoot deaf Palestinian in Jerusalem

Israeli forces shot and injured a deaf Palestinian at a military checkpoint in Jerusalem on Monday, according to the Israeli police

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Israeli forces shot and injured a deaf Palestinian at a military checkpoint in Jerusalem on Monday, according to the Israeli police.

In a statement, the police said a 60-year-old Palestinian did not heed orders to stop, prompting soldiers to shoot him at the Qalandia checkpoint between Jerusalem and Ramallah city.

Eyewitnesses earlier said that a Palestinian was shot in the leg by Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint.