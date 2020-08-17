Israeli Police Shoot Deaf Palestinian In Jerusalem
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:54 PM
Israeli forces shot and injured a deaf Palestinian at a military checkpoint in Jerusalem on Monday, according to the Israeli police
JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Israeli forces shot and injured a deaf Palestinian at a military checkpoint in Jerusalem on Monday, according to the Israeli police.
In a statement, the police said a 60-year-old Palestinian did not heed orders to stop, prompting soldiers to shoot him at the Qalandia checkpoint between Jerusalem and Ramallah city.
Eyewitnesses earlier said that a Palestinian was shot in the leg by Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint.