Israeli Police Suppress Protest in Jerusalem Triggered by COVID-19 Quarantine Measures

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Israeli police on Thursday suppressed a protest outside the parliament building in Jerusalem, where people had gather to condemn the strict quarantine measures aimed at preventing the further spread of COVID-19, and arrested three activists, police spokesman Mikhael Zingerman told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a convoy of 100 cars filled with protesters attempted to enter Jerusalem to protest the quarantine. The vehicles were stopped and nearly all drivers fined, according to Zingerman. Later, some 200 protesters gathered outside the parliament building. The police quickly responded, guided by the new recommendations of the Health Ministry that ban meetings of more than 10 people in one place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Approximately 200 people gathered in the Knesset area and thus violated the order of the Ministry of Health. Three suspects who violated public order and tried to block roads and highways near the parliament building were arrested," Zingerman said.

The presence of law enforcement in the center of Jerusalem has increased to prevent riots, the police spokesman added.

"Of course, the Israeli police are obliged to allow democratic expression of feelings and opinions, but in light of the current circumstances, everything necessary will be done to ensure that the instructions of the Ministry of Health are implemented," Zingerman said.

On Wednesday, Israel shut its borders to all foreigners in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured the public that putting the country on total lockdown was not being considered.

While the number of confirmed infection cases in Israel nears 530, Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov warned that it would spike in the coming days.