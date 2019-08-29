UrduPoint.com
Israeli Police Throw Stun Grenade At Journalist During Raid In East Jerusalem - Reports

The Israeli police threw a stun grenade at a journalist during a night raid in the Palestinian neighborhood of Isawiyah in East Jerusalem, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Israeli police threw a stun grenade at a journalist during a night raid in the Palestinian neighborhood of Isawiyah in East Jerusalem, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, late on Wednesday, police arrived in Isawiyah on patrol and the Palestinians who were present at the scene began throwing stones and firebombs at the officers. In response, the police started to disperse the crowd of residents, as well as left-wing Israeli activists and journalists who were standing on the street.

Haaretz photographer Emil Salman was filming when a policeman intentionally threw a stun grenade at him, although no one was near him at the time and the police knew he was a journalist.

At about the same time, a Channel 13 reporter, Yossi Eli, was reportedly detained in a police cruiser after the channel's crew was told to leave the scene. According to the reporter, he was later released and the police officers threatened to arrest him if he refused to leave Isawiyah.

Israeli police have increased their presence in Isawiyah since the end of June following violent clashes with local residents. The incidents were provoked by the death of a young Palestinian man, who was shot dead by a policeman after he launched fireworks at the officers during clashes in the neighborhood.

On Thursday, the Haaretz reported that a total of 340 arrests have been made by the police since June and only five people were indicted.

