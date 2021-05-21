Israeli Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Palestinians Amid Clashes At Al-Aqsa Mosque
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:51 PM
GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinians began on Friday on the territory of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on top of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The clashes began after the Friday prayer. Israeli police officers use concussion grenades and tear gas to disperse Palestinians.