Israeli Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Palestinians Amid Clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinians began on Friday on the territory of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on top of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The clashes began after the Friday prayer. Israeli police officers use concussion grenades and tear gas to disperse Palestinians.