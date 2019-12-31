UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Population Exceed 9.1 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:28 PM

Israeli population exceed 9.1 mln

The Israeli population reached 9.136 million by the end of 2019, up 1.85 percent from 2018, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Statistics

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Israeli population reached 9.136 million by the end of 2019, up 1.85 percent from 2018, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The report shows that 74.

1 percent of the people, about 6.772 million, are Jews, while 1.916 million are Arabs, accounting for 21 percent.

In 2019, about 169,000 people were added to the Israeli population, with 78 percent due to natural increase and the rest from migration. About 27,100 out of the 34,000 new Jewish immigrants were from Europe.

Related Topics

Europe 2018 2019 Jew From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Masood khan praises balochistan’s support for ka ..

9 minutes ago

PTI central Punjab president calls on Chief Minist ..

1 minute ago

Indonesia Negotiating Launch of 1st Indigenous Ast ..

1 minute ago

Iraq's Premier Assures Pompeo About US Personnel S ..

1 minute ago

MPAs meet Chief Minister Punjab

6 minutes ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Punjab

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.