Israeli population exceed 9.1 mln

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Israeli population reached 9.136 million by the end of 2019 , up 1.85 percent from 2018 , according to a report published on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The report shows that 74.

1 percent of the people, about 6.772 million, are Jews, while 1.916 million are Arabs, accounting for 21 percent.

In 2019, about 169,000 people were added to the Israeli population, with 78 percent due to natural increase and the rest from migration. About 27,100 out of the 34,000 new Jewish immigrants were from Europe.