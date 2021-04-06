(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Israel's President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make the first attempt to form a government after parliamentary elections in March, according to the presidency's live broadcast.

"Given the situation where none of the candidates has the support of the majority � 61 Knesset members, and without additional considerations indicating the candidates' chances to form a government, I came to a decision based on the number of recommendations that lawmaker Benjamin Netanyahu has a slightly better chance of forming a government ... Accordingly, I decided to instruct him to do it," the president said.