Israeli President Congratulates Biden on Congress Certification of His Election Victory

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on the verification of his election victory at Congress and condemned violence in Washington.

"Let me send congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden for the verification of the election results by the US Congress. I am confident that President-elect Biden will continue to strengthen the relationship between us and the United States of America, our closest friend and the greatest democracy in the world," Rivlin said in a statement.

The Israeli president also described the Wednesday riot at the US Capitol building as shocking and said that the democracy "should not be taken for granted."

Hundreds of supporters of US President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday and reached the Senate chamber while the verification of Biden's electoral college victory was underway, sending lawmakers into hiding. They voted to certify his win after police cleared Congress of protesters.