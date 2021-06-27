UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli President Departs For US, On Farewell Visit - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:10 AM

Israeli President Departs For US, On Farewell Visit - Office

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin left for the United States on Saturday, on the invitation of US President Joe Biden, his office said.

"I am departing, for the last time as president and on behalf of the State of Israel, on a farewell visit to Israel's closest ally and friend in the world - the United States of America. On my visit I will meet President Joe Biden, a true friend of the State of Israel for many years and I will thank him for his genuine concern for Israel's security and its citizens.

I will also hold meetings at the UN to discuss regional issues on our agenda and meet the American Jewish community which is so dear to our hearts," Rivlin said in the release, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

Earlier this month, Washington announced that Biden was going to receive the Israeli president at the White House on June 28.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that Rivlin's visit was going to highlight the "enduring partnership" between the US and Israel.

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Washington White House Visit Jerusalem United States June Jew Post

Recent Stories

Four die in US hot air balloon accident

3 hours ago

Spectator to be sued after Tour de France crash

3 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in US: N ..

4 hours ago

Colombia offers $800,000 reward in attack on leade ..

4 hours ago

Drug-day Int'l Day against drug abuse observed

4 hours ago

Russian Ambassador in UK Says Bilateral Relations ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.