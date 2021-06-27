Israeli President Departs For US, On Farewell Visit - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin left for the United States on Saturday, on the invitation of US President Joe Biden, his office said.

"I am departing, for the last time as president and on behalf of the State of Israel, on a farewell visit to Israel's closest ally and friend in the world - the United States of America. On my visit I will meet President Joe Biden, a true friend of the State of Israel for many years and I will thank him for his genuine concern for Israel's security and its citizens.

I will also hold meetings at the UN to discuss regional issues on our agenda and meet the American Jewish community which is so dear to our hearts," Rivlin said in the release, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

Earlier this month, Washington announced that Biden was going to receive the Israeli president at the White House on June 28.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that Rivlin's visit was going to highlight the "enduring partnership" between the US and Israel.