Israeli President Gives Benny Gantz Mandate To Form New Government

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:46 PM

Israeli President Gives Benny Gantz Mandate to Form New Government

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday officially entrusted Blue and White alliance chairman Benny Gantz with the task of forming a new government

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday officially entrusted Blue and White alliance chairman Benny Gantz with the task of forming a new government.

"During consultationS with party representatives, 54 lawmakers supported Benny Gantz to form a government. Therefore, today I give him a mandate to form a government coalition ...

There is little time left and we are facing serious challenges," Rivlin said at an official ceremony broadcast by Israeli television.

"There are no excuses and serious reasons to hold the third election," the president stressed and wished Gantz good luck in forming the government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier handed back the mandate to Rivlin after he failed to form a majority coalition within a 28-day deadline, which was granted to him after the September 17 general election.

