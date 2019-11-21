UrduPoint.com
Israeli President Gives Knesset Three Weeks To Form Government

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:24 PM

Israeli President Gives Knesset Three Weeks to Form Government

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has given the country's legislature, the Knesset, 21 days to form a coalition government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White alliance head Benny Gantz failed to do so

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has given the country's legislature, the Knesset, 21 days to form a coalition government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White alliance head Benny Gantz failed to do so.

The president officially notified Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein on Netanyahu and Gantz's failure, adding that now the lawmakers would be tasked with forming the government.

"This means that under the law, starting from today and within 21 days, the decision on whom will bear the burden of forming the next government is vested in Knesset lawmakers... This is a serious challenge for the state of Israel," Rivlin said at a special ceremony in his residence in Jerusalem.

