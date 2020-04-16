UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli President Gives Parliament 21 Days To Form Government Or Face 4th Election

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:29 PM

Israeli President Gives Parliament 21 Days to Form Government or Face 4th Election

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday officially tasked the Knesset, the country's parliament, with forming a government after the deadline for Blue and White Party head, Benny Gantz, to form a government was reached

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday officially tasked the Knesset, the country's parliament, with forming a government after the deadline for Blue and White Party head, Benny Gantz, to form a government was reached.

This gives the parliament 21 days to form a coalition and a cabinet of ministers in order to avoid triggering a fourth election in 16 months.

"This morning, I informed the Speaker of the Knesset that I am entrusting the Knesset with the task of forming a government," Rivlin wrote on Twitter.

This also gives Gantz an additional three weeks to reach an agreement to form a unity government with caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, something he has failed to do since Rivlin awarded him the mandate in March.

Israel has been experiencing a protracted political crisis as an unprecedented three rounds of legislative elections could not determine a majority winner between Netanyahu's right-wing Likud Party and Gantz's left-of-center Blue and White.

Netanyahu twice failed to form a coalition of more than 61 Knesset members before Gantz' mandate expired on Wednesday with a similar result.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Twitter March Government Cabinet Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Oman announces 109 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Some 4,000 Australian Health Workers to Test BCG V ..

2 minutes ago

471 employees of agriculture project yet to await ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Science and Technology approves 61 ele ..

2 minutes ago

Fortune of 200 Richest Businessmen of Russia Falls ..

2 minutes ago

European equities rebound at open

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.