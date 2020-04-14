UrduPoint.com
Israeli President Grants Blue And White Leader Gantz 48-Hour Extension To Form Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:00 AM

Israeli President Grants Blue and White Leader Gantz 48-Hour Extension to Form Gov't

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has granted Benny Gantz, the leader of the centrist Blue and White alliance, a 48-hour extension to form a coalition government, prolonging a mandate that was set to expire at midnight local time on Tuesday [21:00 GMT on Monday], the presidential office announced.

"In response to a request, the time allotted [to Gantz] to form a government will be extended," the presidential office said, announcing that the new deadline is midnight local time on Thursday [21:00 GMT on Wednesday].

Rivlin's office noted that the request to extend the mandate's deadline was issued jointly by Gantz and current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gantz and Netanyahu are currently in talks to form a unity government. The Blue and White leader said earlier on Monday that forming a coalition government was vital given the current challenges posed by COVID-19.

Israel held parliamentary elections on March 2, and Gantz received a mandate to form a government after reportedly securing the majority of recommendations from lawmakers.

