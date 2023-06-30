Israeli President Herzog to Address Joint Meeting of US Congress on July 19 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Israeli President Isaac Herzog will address a joint meeting of Congress next month to mark 75 years of Israeli statehood and reaffirm ties between the United States and Israel, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

"Today, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced that His Excellence Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, will address a Joint Meeting of Congress on Wednesday, July 19, 2023," the statement said on Thursday.

The visit commemorates the 75th anniversary of Israel's statehood, as well as highlights the "special relationship" between the US and Israel, the statement said.

Earlier this year, McCarthy also led a bipartisan congressional delegation to Israel to mark the occasion.

The world is better off with US-Israel cooperation, the statement said. The US was the first country to recognize Israel, just eleven minutes after they declared independence in 1948, the statement added.

The US and Israel continue to strengthen the "unbreakable bond" between the two countries, according to the statement.