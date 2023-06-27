Israeli President Highlights Importance of War on Terror in Call With Palestinian Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday to convey Eid al-Adha greetings and discuss regional agenda, including the importance of fight against terrorism and extremist violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday to convey Eid al-Adha greetings and discuss regional agenda, including the importance of fight against terrorism and extremist violence.

"President Herzog emphasized in their conversation the importance of a forceful, persistent war against terror, incitement and hatred and he underscored the horrendous price and pain which terror inflicts upon bereaved families and Israeli society as a whole. The President reiterated the need to act fiercely to thwart terror which harms individuals, families and communities, as well as the chance to live peacefully, side by side, in the region and the broader Middle East," the statement said.

The Israeli president also condemned the recent "assault on innocent Palestinians by extremists," according to the statement.

�Last week, a Palestinian town was attacked in the West Bank by a large group of Israeli settlers followed by the intervention of Israeli troops, which resulted in one local resident killed and several others injured. The attack was purportedly in retaliation for a Hamas attack on Israeli settlers the day prior.