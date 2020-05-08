UrduPoint.com
Israeli President Instructs Netanyahu To Form Coalition Government

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Israeli President Instructs Netanyahu to Form Coalition Government

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said on Thursday he had entrusted the formation of a new coalition government to the Likud party leader, incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"A letter regarding assigning the task of forming a government to MK Benjamin Netanyahu was just sent to the Prime Minister's Office and the Office of the Speaker of the Knesset was also informed, following the request of 72 Members of Knesset to the president earlier today," Rivlin said on Twitter.

The president gave Netanyahu 14 days to form a new government coalition, according to Rivlin's office.

Partners in the parliamentary coalition are currently negotiating the distribution of ministerial portfolios.

