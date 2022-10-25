Israeli President Intends to Discuss Iranian Threat With Biden During Visit to Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that he planned to discuss with US President Joe Biden what he calls the pressing issue of the Iranian threat both to the middle East and the entire world, during his two-day official visit to Washington on October 25-26.

Besides meeting with Biden, Herzog is scheduled to hold talks with senior White House officials, senators and Jewish community leaders.

"In my scheduled meetings with President Biden and senior administration officials and Congressional leaders, I intend to discuss important developments in our region. From the Abraham Accords, to the gas deal with Lebanon, and of course to our desire and hope to have more nations join the circle of regional peace. Of course, most importantly, the Iranian threat which is destabilizing not only the Middle East but the entire world, requiring a firm and united stand against it," Herzog said prior to his departure to the United States.

The Israeli president added that he would also discuss the environmental crisis and the climate challenge, which pose a threat to the entire world and humanity.

Israel has repeatedly opposed the signing of the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), citing Tehran spreading terrorist activity in the region. The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.