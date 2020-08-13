Israeli President Invites Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to Visit Jerusalem

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin expressed hope that the agreement with the UAE would lead to greater confidence and peace in the region and invited Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Jerusalem.

"I congratulate the President of the United States @realDonaldTrump, the Prime Minister of Israel @netanyahu and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed @MohamedBinZayed on this impressive achievement and invite the Crown Prince to visit Jerusalem," Rivlin said on Twitter.

Rivlin also called the agreement between Israel and the UAE an important historic milestone, opening up new opportunities, and expressed the hope that it would open up opportunities in the region.

"I hope that this step will also lead to strengthening trust between us and the peoples of the region, and to a broad-based and stable understanding among us all," the president said.