Israeli President Meets With US Special Representative Ahead of Talks on New Government

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin met with US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt on Sunday ahead of the president's consultations with the parliament on the candidature of a new prime minister.

Greenblatt has already met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu and reportedly held talks with with the leader of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, who secured 33 out 120 seats in the Knesset following a snap election on Tuesday, leaving Netanyahu's Likud party two seats behind.

"Meeting now with Special Representative for International Negotiations, discussing current challenges and opportunities," Rivlin said on Twitter.

The meeting has been held as the political section of the US Mideast plan is yet to be released. On June 25, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner presented the economic part of the plan.