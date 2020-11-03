Israeli President Offers Condolences to Austrian People, Condemns Terrorist Act in Vienna

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday expressed condolences to the Austrian nation and denounced the terrorist attack in the capital of Vienna that left at least four people killed and up to 18 injured.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Austria as we follow last night's despicable terrorist attack in #Vienna with concern," Rivlin wrote on Twitter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also voiced solidarity with Austria and condemned the deadly attack.

"Israel condemns the brutal attack in Vienna and stands in total solidarity with Austria. Civilized peoples everywhere must unite to defeat the savagery of resurgent Islamist terrorism," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Late on Monday, a group of unknown gunmen opened fire in several locations in the Austrian capital, including a synagogue in the center of Vienna. According to the law enforcement authorities, one of the attackers was neutralized and at least one is still at large.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that the killed attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia). Nehammer and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz have both called the incident a terrorist act.