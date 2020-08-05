Israeli President On Beirut Blast: We Share Lebanese People's Pain, Reach Out To Offer Aid
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 01:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Israeli people share the pain of their Lebanese neighbors after devastating blast in the port of Beirut and reach out to offer their aid, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said on Tuesday.
"We share the pain of the Lebanese people and sincerely reach out to offer our aid at this difficult time," Rivlin said on Twitter.