MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has picked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rival Benny Gantz to try to form a government following an inconclusive vote, media said Sunday.

The president said in a statement, seen by the Haaretz daily, he would give the leader of the centrist Blue and White party the mandate on Monday, following hours of consultations with political parties.

Gantz was tapped for the job after reportedly securing the majority of recommendations from lawmakers, including former defense chief Avigdor Lieberman's Israel Our Home and the Joint Arab List.

Israelis went to the polls for the third time in less than a year last week after the previous elections failed to produce a clear winner. Netanyahu's center-right Likud won the biggest share of seats but again fell short of a majority.