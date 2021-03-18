UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli President Plans To Pay Visit To US Before End Of His Term - Presidential Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:22 PM

Israeli President Plans to Pay Visit to US Before End of His Term - Presidential Office

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin intends to pay a visit to the United States before the expiration of his term, which will take place on July 9, but the plans will depend on coronavirus-related restrictions, the presidential office told Sputnik on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin intends to pay a visit to the United States before the expiration of his term, which will take place on July 9, but the plans will depend on coronavirus-related restrictions, the presidential office told Sputnik on Thursday.

"[Rivlin's] visit to the US has been recently discussed, but travel plans will depend on coronavirus-related restrictions," an office representative said.

Rivlin is currently on a short trip to Europe, including visits to Germany, France and Austria. The president called the visit very important at the time, saying that Europe has shown an exceptional commitment to the security of Israel.

Related Topics

Israel Europe France Visit Germany Austria United States July

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s economy projected to grow by 2.5 pct, 3 ..

11 minutes ago

Mehmood Khan to establish four new hospitals in KP ..

8 seconds ago

Key American senator urges defence secretary to ra ..

9 seconds ago

Afghan Delegations to Hold Bilateral, Trilateral M ..

11 seconds ago

Artists vaccinated against Covid-19

12 seconds ago

PTI as true democratic party gaining popularity, s ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.