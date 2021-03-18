Israeli President Plans to Pay Visit to US Before End of His Term - Presidential Office

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin intends to pay a visit to the United States before the expiration of his term, which will take place on July 9, but the plans will depend on coronavirus-related restrictions, the presidential office told Sputnik on Thursday.

"[Rivlin's] visit to the US has been recently discussed, but travel plans will depend on coronavirus-related restrictions," an office representative said.

Rivlin is currently on a short trip to Europe, including visits to Germany, France and Austria. The president called the visit very important at the time, saying that Europe has shown an exceptional commitment to the security of Israel.