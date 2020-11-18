Israeli President Rivlin Calls Biden 'Old Friend of Israel' Following Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has called Joe Biden, the predicted president-elect of the United States, an "old friend of Israel" as the pair held talks earlier on Tuesday.

"Speaking just now with President-elect @JoeBiden to congratulate him, I said that as a old friend of #Israel he knows our friendship is based on values beyond partisan politics. We have no doubt that under his leadership the United States is committed to our security and success," Rivlin wrote on Twitter.

Biden also held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day. The prime minister's office said that the pair had a "warm conversation" and agreed to hold face-to-face talks in the near future to discuss bilateral and global issues.

The majority of US-based media outlets have called Biden's victory in the 2020 US presidential election, although the formal transition period has yet to start amid incumbent President Donald Trump's accusations of electoral fraud.