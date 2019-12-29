Israeli President Says Shocked, Outraged at US Stabbing Attack on Orthodox Jews

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday expressed shock and outrage at the stabbing attack on Orthodox Jews in New York City and called on working together to confront rising anti-Semitism.

"Shocked and outraged by the terrible attack in #NY and praying for the recovery of those injured. #Antisemitism is not just a #Jewish problem, and certainly not just the State of #Israel's problem. We must work together to confront this rising evil, which is a real global threat," Rivlin wrote in a tweet in Sunday.

The attack took place on Saturday night at Hanukkah celebrations near a synagogue in Monsey, a suburb north of New York City, when an attacker armed with a machete broke into the house of Hasidic Rabbi Rottenberg Shul and began stabbing people, according to media reports.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region reported that five people were injured, with one of the stabbed at least six times.