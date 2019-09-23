UrduPoint.com
Israeli President To Meet Netanyahu, Gantz Tonight: Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:05 PM

Israeli president to meet Netanyahu, Gantz tonight: statement

Israel's president will meet both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main opponent Benny Gantz on Monday evening as he pressures their two parties to form a unity government, his office said

Israel's president will meet both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main opponent Benny Gantz on Monday evening as he pressures their two parties to form a unity government, his office said.

President Reuven Rivlin announced in a statement he had invited the two to a meeting as he considers whom to task with trying to form a government following last week's deadlocked elections.

