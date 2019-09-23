Israeli president to meet Netanyahu, Gantz tonight: statement

(@imziishan)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Israel's president will meet both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main opponent Benny Gantz on Monday evening as he pressures their two parties to form a unity government, his office said.

President Reuven Rivlin announced in a statement he had invited the two to a meeting as he considers whom to task with trying to form a government following last week's deadlocked elections.