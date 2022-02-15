Israeli President to Travel to Turkey on March 9-10 - Reports

Israel's figurehead President Isaac Herzog is expected to travel to Turkey on March 9-10 to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Daily Sabah daily reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Israel's figurehead President Isaac Herzog is expected to travel to Turkey on March 9-10 to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Daily Sabah daily reported.

Israeli media attributed the announcement to Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin, who is due to come to Israel on Wednesday in preparation for the presidential trip.

A Turkish delegation led by Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal will meet with senior Israeli officials before going to Ramallah for talks with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

Turkey has been brokering closer ties with Israel despite continuing to demand an end to the construction of Jewish settlements in occupied Palestinian lands. Turkey insists on a two-state solution for the decades-old conflict.