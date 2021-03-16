UrduPoint.com
Israeli President To Visit European Countries - Office

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:50 AM

Israeli President to Visit European Countries - Office

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will leave for a short visit to Europe on Tuesday, accompanied by Israeli Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the presidential office said.

"On an invitation from the presidents of Germany, France and Austria, President Rivlin will go on a short visit to Europe tomorrow to hold meetings on the dangers of growing Hezbollah power, the strengthening of the Iranian nuclear project and the International Criminal Court," the office said.

Rivlin called the visit very important at the time.

"Europe has shown an exceptional commitment to the security of the State of Israel and the preservation of stability in the middle East, and we deeply appreciate this. There is now hope that the moderate voices in our region will be strengthened and we will do our best to make these voices heard. But at the same time, extremist voices, especially in Iran, threaten to undermine this stability," the president said as quoted by his office.

