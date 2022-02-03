UrduPoint.com

Israeli President To Visit Turkey In Mid-March - Turkish President

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 02:42 PM

The visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Turkey is set to take place in mid-March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Turkey is set to take place in mid-March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"In mid-March," Erdogan told reporters, answering the question concerning Herzog's visit to Turkey at a briefing.

In 2018, Turkey deported the Israeli ambassador, humiliating him with a security check, and withdrew the Turkish ambassador from Israel. The diplomatic crisis was caused by the killing of 61 Palestinians during protests at the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, which Erdogan described as a "genocide" and "humanitarian drama."

Ankara has been hinting interest in restoring the diplomatic relations in recent month, with the Turkish foreign minister having called his Israeli counterpart to ask about his health after COVID-19 in late January.

