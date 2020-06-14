Israeli Presidential Office Says One of Employees Contracted Coronavirus

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) One of employees of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's office has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Saturday.

"During the Shabbat, the presidential office was informed that one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Consultations are underway with the Health Ministry about which employees will need to be isolated, and regarding the consequences for [80-year-old] President Rivlin," the office said in a statement.

In addition, three security guards at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to the country's Army Radio.

The broadcaster also reported that the prime minister and employees of the office who were in contact with the infected people had been tested for COVID-19. All tests came back negative.