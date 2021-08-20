Israeli Prime Minister Administered Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Israeli Prime Naftali Minister Bennett received on Friday a third shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following the ongoing nationwide booster campaign to slow the spread of the Delta coronavirus strain, according to his office.

Earlier in the day, the country's Health Ministry lowered the minimum third shot age from 50 years to 40, if the second vaccination was at least five months ago.

"Israel is the pioneer of the 3rd dose of the vaccines against the COVID virus. We're seeing profound effectiveness, efficacy of the vaccines.

It's working, it's safe and it's the way to defeat this virus," Bennett, aged 49, said before getting the third dose, which was broadcast by his office on social media, adding that Israel will share all the data regarding the booster shots campaign.

On July 30, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his spouse, Michal Herzog, became the first citizens of the country to get booster shots. Some 58% of Israel's 9.3 million population have been vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine so far, and 1,266,922 people have received a third dose.